Local counselor providing free sessions to healthcare workers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Seven-day work weeks have become normal for our nurses as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase. But while these men and women take care of us, a local counselor wants to make sure they are taken care of.

Stephenie Nunn said she has felt it in her heart to give back to our area healthcare heroes.

“So last week I had watched the Covid meeting and seeing one of them present thousands of signatures from our local medical nurses and doctors saying that they’re tired,” Nunn explained. “I can’t even imagine how difficult it is for them, so I just wanted to provide some support for them.”

As a licensed clinical social worker, Nunn said she is donating her time and professional services to support the men and women at our hospitals.

“Some of the hospitals in Perryton, Canadian, Borger, Pampa, like they don’t have the means, they don’t have the ICU beds, it’s a traumatic experience and it’s a grief for these people and they have emotions too,” Nunn stated.

Through her private practice, Lotus Counseling & Recovery, Nunn said she is offering area healthcare workers with four free therapy sessions.

“I’m offering basically just grief counseling, supportive counseling, trying to help them survive this,” Nunn added. “Basically I’m just trying to help make sure they’re coping in healthy ways.”

Nunn said the complimentary sessions can be done safely in person, over the phone or virtually through Tele-health. For more information or to set up a free session call Stephanie Nunn at 806-282-5324.