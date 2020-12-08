Local company honored as finalist in International Torch Awards for Ethics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Better Business Bureau (BBB) International Torch Awards for Ethics has announced the naming of Scottco Service Company as a finalist in this year’s international competition.

The ceremony is virtual this year, said the Organization, and was held on Tuesday at noon.

“We are honored that Scottco Service Company has been awarded for their ethics at the International level. The Torch Awards represent what is good and right in the business community”, said Janna Kiehl, BBB President. “And we are happy to report that Scottco Service Company is among those who are being recognized at the International level.”

International entries are reported to come from local Torch Awards competitions. Scottco Service Company won BBB Amarillo’s annual Torch Awards competition in February. Locally owned Scottco Service Company has been in business since 1972.

The Organization said that winners and finalists are selected by an independent panel of judges. Businesses are evaluated against criteria including leadership character; commitment to and demonstration of ethical practices; high standard of behavior; truthfulness and accuracy of advertising and sales practices; ethical reputation among industry peers and communities in which they do business; and training and communications programs to assist employees in carrying out established ethics policies. To be eligible for entry in the BBB International Torch Award for Ethics, a business must first be a winner of their local BBB awards program.

Said the Organization, “The Torch Awards highlight the many outstanding, upstanding businesses that do the right thing, every day in business and in community leadership. BBB Torch Award honorees excel at customer satisfaction, but they also serve their employees, investors, competitors and the communities in which they do business with integrity and distinction.”