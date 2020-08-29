Local community leaders host school supply drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, the Amarillo community came together at the Black Historical Cultural Center for a good cause, to hand out school supplies for students starting school this coming Tuesday.

Many students will head back to school next week and are still in need of school supplies.

“As a leader, I think it’s important to get down in the weeds and help address the issues that are there, that’s just what we are. That’s where my heart is,” said Melodie Graves, president of the Amarillo United Citizens Forum.

Tremaine Brown, the event organizer said in years past kids would receive haircuts and get their hair done, just one of many events to get kids ready for school.

This year needs are a little different.

“So we just made an even amount of backpacks ranging from pre-k all the way up to high school, including some the new items kids needed like hand sanitizer, masks, earbuds for their Chromebooks and things of that nature,” said Brown.

Graves said donations were coming in until the last minute.

“People could donate monetary, people donated actual school supplies. We were getting school supplies until 11:30 last night to make sure this happened,” said Graves.

Graves said if you weren’t able to make it out to today’s event to get supplies, to contact her or someone from the event and they will help you get the resources they need.

Along with the school supplies, the U.S. Census Bureau and voter registration was on hand, as well as Storybridge to give kids books.

