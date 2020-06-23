Local colleges seeing an increase in nursing students

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — When it comes to students entering the medical field and becoming the next set of nurses, has COVID-19 worried or energized them into the classroom?

As the coronavirus pandemic continues and students go back to school, many have decided to enter the medical field.

Clarendon College said that it is seeing an increase of students going into their Allied Health Programs.

The Allied Health Program offers many different classes such as Certified Nurse Aide, Vocational Nursing, and Introduction to Nursing. Sondra Wright, Administrative Assistant to Allied Health, said that they have seen students of all ages and demographics wanting to come in and join the program to help the medical field.

“It impacts society and our community, but it also impacts them as well. It is such a desired field. It’s helping our community because it is local and offering them a chance to have a wonderful career,” said Wright.

Over at Amarillo College, Dr. Sandy Brannan, Director of Nursing said that Amarillo College’s nursing class for the fall has already been chosen and filled.

“We usually have between 350 to 400 students apply every semester, so they have to make as many points as they can in that entrance exam counts for 85% of their points to get into nursing school,” said Dr. Brannan.

Dr. Brannan said the nursing field will see a growing demand for nurses over the next few years as baby boomers are retiring.

Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, the Dean of the College of Nursing and Health Sciences at West Texas A&M University had this to say regarding more students entering the nursing and healthcare profession:

Nearly every year for the past two decades, as per Gallup Poll, Nurses have been identified as the most respected profession in the United States. Physicians and Pharmacists are also routinely in the top 10 of this list.

Among the 10 most common majors for college students (Princeton Review) is Nursing. These professionals are compassionate with an excellent mind for the intricate, and sometimes heartbreaking, world of medicine. In the course of evaluating, diagnosing, and treating health problems there is also the chance to work with ever-evolving and ultra-sophisticated technology. Career prospects for nurses are not only plentiful as well as well-paying but also varied and available in specializations such as geriatrics, neurology, oncology, obstetrics, and pediatrics. With a great deal of media attention throughout the COVID-19 pandemic identifying and saluting healthcare providers as key in the battle; along with the patients who rely significantly on the skill and experience of these professionals – there may well be an increase in students interested in healthcare as a career.

