Local church services for Easter changed due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Today is Easter Sunday and in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic, churches are having to change how they reach their congregations.

Trinity Lutheran Church held their service at the Tascosa Drive-In, while attendees remained in their cars.

“It’s important to have these events because even in the reality of being self-distanced and all the unprecedented events, we’re able to still continue to live hope-filled lives,” said Reverend Dr. Brian Hesse, Senior Pastor at Trinity Lutheran Church.

Trinity Lutheran Church said they had a great turnout at the Tascosa Drive-In, with hundreds coming to attend.

Elevate Church, another Amarillo house of worship, held an Easter service online this morning and then handed out Easter baskets to kids and let them take pictures with the Easter Bunny.

“We just feel it’s real important to show the love of Christ to our community, especially in a time of crisis. I think that’s when a church should be there the most for the community and the people around them.” said Mathias Estrada, Lead Pastor at Elevate Church.

Estrada added that it’s a true blessing to still do ministry in this time of crisis, no matter if its in-person or online.

