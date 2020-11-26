Local chefs share tips on a delicious Thanksgiving feast

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We have some great local chefs here on the high plains that are making some delicious food day in and day out.

Thanksgiving is a time to celebrate and be thankful for our friends, family and loved ones, especially during these times.

“I think this COVID situation has made us all really appreciate our friends and family a lot more since we don’t get to be with them as much,” said Kristi Aragon, Two Knives Catering Owner.

Did I mention food? Yeah food plays a pretty big factor in Thanksgiving traditions.

So what does Aragon and the Granger Family, owners of Sunday’s Kitchen in Amarillo think is the key to a perfect turkey?

“Butter. Whether it’s getting the flavor in there or making for a nice brown crust on the outside. Butter is always instrumental in having a great Thanksgiving turkey,” said Ronnie Granger, Sunday’s Kitchen.

“For sure the number one tip for any type of a good turkey is to brine the turkey first,” said Aragon.

What about sides?

“I really like a broccoli rice casserole which we didn’t even make this year,” said Aragon.

“The yams, stuffing, green beans,” said Ronnie Granger, Sunday’s Kitchen.

“I have to agree with the candied yams. Definitely the candied yams,” said Granger.

“Cranberry relish,” said Tina Granger, Sunday’s Kitchen.

“Cranberry relish, we make our own cranberry relish. That’s a very good call too,” said Ronnie Granger.

When it comes to Thanksgiving traditions, the Granger family said it is about serving others to ensure they have a happy turkey day.

“We typically work on Thanksgiving. We try to make sure other families can make memories. We have our own memories in the process. It’s always a good process for us cooking the food, putting it out, serving the people and we just know on Thanksgiving day there’s going to be a lot of happy people enjoying the hard work we put into it,” said Ronnie Granger.

To learn more about Two Knives Catering or Sunday’s Kitchen such as hours of operation, check these links:

Sunday’s Kitchen

Two Knives Catering