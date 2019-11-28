Local chefs describe the perfect Thanksgiving

“Laughing around the dinner table even if the turkey burns, it’s still memories that are being made. That’s what makes Thanksgiving perfect,” said Allisun Wilbur, Amarillo Country Club Pastry Chef.

It’s a time to celebrate family, friends and of course food. So who better to ask about what goes into a delicious Thanksgiving meal than local chefs?

First off, what goes into making the perfect turkey?

“Brine I think is the most important thing, you’ve got to brine it. Salt, water, sugar. Soak it overnight, keeps the moisture in. Helps keep the flavor in all the way to the bone,” said Josh Fuller, OHMS Cafe Owner & Chef.

“We baste them with a little mayo and then with a seasoning blend, whatever you like. We do a Cajun, all kinds. I did that the other day on back to the table and it was perfect. It’s something that people should try,” said Chef Bud Anderson.

What about when it comes to must have sides?

“A green bean casserole with the classic french fried onions on top. I’m the dessert person so I love an awesome pecan pie or cake or something like that,” said Wilbur.

“Green bean casserole is a must-have at my house for sure,” said Fuller.

They can also agree that another must have is family.

“As I’ve gotten older and my kids are more involved now, it’s just the gathering of family together and it’s probably one of the most special times of the year. I hope everyone takes time to be thankful and get around the table with the ones they love,” said Anderson.

“You have to have love, that’s what I think Thanksgiving is rooted in is that family connection and the love that goes into all the dishes. The time spent and shared together,” said Wilbur.