Local cancer survivor is encouraging everyone to take the shelter-in-place orders seriously

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— The COVID-19 virus has affected just about everyone in the world, but for some, it poses a bigger threat than for others.

Jeff Jarnagin is a resident of Amarillo, and is one of many people in the United States who is immunocompromised. Being immunocompromised means that you’re immune system is more susceptible to contracting diseases and infections than someone with a normal immune system.

Jarnagin has faced a lot in his life, including defeating cancer, but now, he and others like him face the real danger of possibly getting the COVID-19 virus.

Jeff is hoping that residents of Amarillo listen and obey the recent ‘shelter in place’ order issued so that everyone can avoid getting the virus.

“Stay inside. Think of me, think of your grandparents, think of all the other people who have survived so much that don’t want a virus to be what takes them out,” said Jarnagin.

