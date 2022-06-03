AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the Texas Panhandle Better Business Bureau (BBB), the annual Torch Awards for Ethics Celebration will be held on June 10 at 6 p.m., in the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

According to the BBB, the event is meant to recognize recipients of the Torch Awards along with companies receiving the President’s Award, as well as people receiving the BBB Excellence in Community Service Award. The celebration will include a steak dinner, casino night, silent auction, and music by Insufficient Funds.

While the BBB noted that it will announce the winners of the Torch Awards for Ethics at the celebration, 14 companies will be recognized for receiving the President’s Award, including:

Gower & Company Insurance

Martin-Tipton Pharmacy LLC

ABC Blueprints

Gary’s Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.

Exposito School of Hair Design

Ace Pest Control

BedwellHomes, LTD

Crawford Roofing, Inc.

Karr & Hardee Dentistry Partnership

Parsley’s Sheet Metal & Roofing Co., Inc.

Rick Lovelady Carpets

Rickey Culp Builders, Inc.

Schooler Funeral Home

Tasco

Further, the BBB announced that the year’s winner of the Excellence in Community Service Award is Tremaine Brown, the owner of Shi Lee’s BBQ & Soul Food Cafe.

“Tremaine Brown was selected for his outstanding commitment and service to the community,” said the BBB, “Mr. Brown started a city parks program over ten years ago to help feed thousands of children and homeless individuals. Mr. Brown has held a multitude of events to help disenfranchised individuals in the form of Christmas Toy Drives, back to school events, and other community outreach programs.”

The BBB said that tickets and tables for the event can be purchased here, or by calling 806-379-6222.