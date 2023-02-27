AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the West Texas A&M Enterprise Center announced that Amarillo-area businesses are set to receive a share of a $500,000 prize during the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge awards from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. March 2 at the WT Enterprise Center, located at 2300 N. Western St.

Officials detailed that the Amarillo EnterPrize Challenge assists primary businesses by providing capital to help a company grow. For the past six months, qualified contestants established a business plan and investors pitch to compete for “up to $100,000 in the form of a forgivable loan,” according to officials.

“This opportunity continues to be a great fit for companies already putting effort into scaling their business outside the Amarillo area,” said Brian Enevoldsen, WTEC managing director.

Officials added that the prize money of $500,000 will be split between five primary businesses including software, agriculture, skincare and more. The companies also aim to export their goods and services outside Amarillo’s five-county metropolitan area, said officials.

Recipients, according to officials, have reportedly generated over $80 million in total revenues and more than $23.1 million in total full-time employee payroll.

The event is a collaboration between the WT Enterprise Center and the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation.

Interested individuals can register to attend the event here or call 806-651-8500 for more information.