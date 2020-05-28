Local businesses see increase in wedding bookings

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Owner of The Cake Company in Canyon, Mandy Williams, is recovering from the impact the pandemic has had on her shop and the wedding industry.

“I did have one bride that was really nervous about changing because she didn’t know if we’re going to be available, but I just made sure to tell her that we would make ourselves available for whenever her day came up,” Williams said. “So mid-March pretty much everything came to a standstill.”

Now that more businesses are slowly starting to re-open, Williams is becoming more hopeful.

“It’s increasingly gotten busier and busier and as far as like the wedding consultations,” Williams added. “In the beginning, we weren’t even taking any because no one could even have a wedding for a while but now this weekend we’re completely booked up for consultations we’re booking a lot into the fall and early into next year.”

Williams is not alone.

Local florist, Ginger Fisher, said she is also seeing things pick back up.

“Most of those weddings that I have had rescheduled for later in the year, August September, October, and I have been helping at Market 33, a new grocery store, and we actually do have a wedding this weekend,” Fisher said.

As fast as business can come and go, Fisher has learned a valuable lesson.

“Be prepared for change, last minute change and don’t let anything surprise you,” Fisher added.

