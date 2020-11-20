Local Businesses provide feedback on ordinance to be brought up in meeting on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — City Council leaders held a zoom meeting today to hear from local business on tomorrow’s, Nov. 20, special meeting.

The ordinance would apply to businesses within the city if passed, and would provide a clear set of standards for businesses to follow in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Some of those standards could require engaging customers about mask wearing, frequent cleaning, and limits to social gatherings.

“If everyone in the store is not complying we’ve got a problem. The purpose of this is not to hammer people for that one person who is just belligerent and flat earthing the whole thing, that’s not really a thing, our hospital’s aren’t full. That’s going to happen. That person’s going to be there. we’re not going to penalize for that,” said Jared Miller the City Manager.

There are some exemptions to what the ordinance would apply to. Those are government entities, medical services, churches, childcare facilities, and homes.