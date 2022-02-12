AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This weekend is a busy one as both the Super Bowl kicks off Sunday and Valentine’s Day is Monday.

The store director at Market Street in Amarillo, Matt Edwards said having the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day falling together on the same weekend is creating a perfect storm.

“You have the super bowl purchases for Sunday, which is the snacks, drinks, and all the of that and then for Monday, the very next day you have flowers, candy, hearts and balloons, and stuffed animals. So it has this perfect storm of everything coming together for sales,” said Edwards.

Edwards said they have been preparing for the last few weeks stocking and getting ready for the next few days.

He added people come into Market Street looking for particular items for their Super Bowl party.

“So Super Bowl is all about snack foods. Finger foods. The meatballs and wings, and chips. Queso and Rotel, and Coke and Pepsi and maybe some beer in there. It’s a very snacky type of event,” said Edwards.

Edwards said during halftime, they don’t see many shoppers and he said that their busiest time before the Super Bowl is Saturday and Sunday morning.

Another local business getting ready for this holiday weekend is The Ruffled Cup.

“For Super Bowl specifically, we didn’t do a whole lot. We did a chocolate cover strawberry that was shaped like a football, not shaped drawn on like a football, and basically football cookies. But most of our customers right now are coming in for valentine’s day, so we are kinda geared towards that,” said Deanna Hurt, owner of The Ruffled Cup.

Hurt said for Valentine’s Day the shop is doing love boxes, chocolate cover strawberries, cookies, and cupcakes.

She added primarily their traffic and orders come from walk-ins.

“Placing a special order is great, but we still try to comply with people coming in last minute and didn’t place a special order and just knowing they can come in and grab some good sweets,” said Hurt.

Hurt said a lot of people placed orders for Friday and Saturday, but a bulk of their orders are for Monday.

Now if you’re still needing to get some chocolate-covered strawberries, Hurt said you better act fast. The Ruffled Cup is limited on their stock.