Local businesses ‘Play-it-Forward’ in Amarillo’s first inaugural cornhole tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In an effort to give back to the community, Cornholio says it is teaming up with Snak Pak 4Kids to host Hole-A-Palooza, an inaugural Cornhole tournament on Saturday, Dec. 5 from 1-6 p.m. at The Derrick event center in downtown Amarillo.

In addition, local food trucks and live music will add to the festivities as well as games for the kids.

With a portion of the proceeds going to Snak Pak 4kids, “It’s going to be a great oppotunity to support an amazing local organization,” Jesse said, founder of Cornholio.

The tournament, officials said, is expecting to host up to 40 teams of 2 and are currently accepting new teams, until Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. Upon registration, teams can choose between two playing brackets; Amateur and Beginner. With both playing brackets, teams will compete to win up to $1500 in prizes. More information can be found here.

“Organizations like Snack Pak are the bread and butter of communities and we couldn’t be happier to show our love and support for what they do for Amarillo,” Jesse said.

Sponsors for the tournament are reported to include Streets Volkswagon, Ormson Hearing Clinic, Weidner Technical Solutions, Happy State Bank, The Derrick, and other community partners. “This event has already gained a considerable size of momentum and interest from the community,” Jesse said.