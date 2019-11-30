Local businesses participate in Small Businesses Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Yesterday, shoppers around the country took to malls and stores looking to get the best Black Friday deals.

Today, Saturday, November 30, local businesses are encouraging people to shop with them.

The Black Friday rush is over but people are still searching for those holiday bargains.

This weekend a group of local stores are taking part in what is called Small Business Saturday.

One of the stores being Randy’s Shoes.

“It’s very important for our local community and city for people to shop as much as they can locally.it provides local jobs of course and it keeps people in town and it’s just better for the whole community,” Randy Dayhoff, Owner of Randy’s Shoes, stated.

Dayhoff has been in business for 11 years, priding himself on excellent customer service.

According to Dayhoff, with great customer service comes loyal customers.

“We’ve got such great customers. If we don’t have something in stock most of them are willing to special order something for them,” Dayhoff said.

With people doing a large portion of shopping online, area businesses depend on their quality of service.

This includes personal attention given to the customer and relationships they’ve developed with those who shop with them.

“We provide personal service we’ve created good relationships with our customers through personal service and that’s really what our customer base is. People that expect us to have a good selection but also give them total attention and good service,” Dayhoff explained.

Local store owners say when you support local business the more you are giving to the city including roads, schools, and the local economy.

If you happened to have missed the deals on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, there is no need to worry since you still have Cyber Monday.