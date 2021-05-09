Local businesses celebrate Mother’s Day

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Sunday gave mothers around the area plenty of options when it came to celebrating their big day as many local businesses found ways to celebrate local mothers.

Wonderland Park let moms ride free with the purchase of a kid’s WOW Pass!

Controller at Wonderland Park, Rebecca Parker, said this april has been the best april the park has ever seen and Sunday’s turnout was the best they had seen in recent years for this event.

“We noticed a lot of people coming out. I think they are ready to get out of the house and do things together. I think during COVID, people realized how much they enjoyed being with their families,” said Parker.

Claudia Grados, a mother of two said it was nice to get out and celebrate the holiday with her family.

“I love the fact that I can come out now and not be stuck inside and actually go outside and enjoy the weather and be around other people. Not very close, still social distance, but it’s nice,” said Grados.

Michael Davila, local store manager for Bubba’s 33 said the restaurant was packed all day.

He said with an ease of COVID-19 restrictions and nice weather, people have been having a great time.

“People are a lot happier and a lot more content and people are just enjoying mother’s day today,” said Davila.

Bubba’s 33 also had a Mother’s Day giveaway which included a dozen cookies, a cooler with a free entree, appetizer, pizza, and burger. It also came with two ribeyes and Bubba’s 33 merchandise.

The Amarillo Zoo was also offering free admission for all moms Sunday.