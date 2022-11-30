AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Better Business Bureau announced that Cross Pointe Auto in Amarillo has won the BBB’s International Torch Award for Ethics competition.

Officials detailed that a celebration will take place at Tascosa Golf Club, located at 4502 Fairway Dr., while a virtual ceremony will be made available, both at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.

“It is an honor to be able to provide this program in Amarillo and to recognize companies with Integrity, Ethics and Trust. Cross Pointe Auto is another outstanding business in our area being recognized at the International level,” said Janna Kiehl, President of the Better Business Bureau in Amarillo. “Amarillo has much to celebrate and be proud of in local businesses.”

Officials noted that the BBB International Torch Awards are awarded based on a company’s treatment of customers, its business practices, along with the diverse culture and character within the company.

“When a company puts ethics and integrity first, it has great benefits for the entire community. This is the opposite of the scam and bad business warnings. THIS is what we do and what customers should be looking at first when they spend or donate,” said Kiehl.

According to officials, Cross Pointe Auto was selected among applicants throughout US, Canada and Mexico. A business becomes eligible to receive the Torch Awards once it has won its local BBB awards program.

Cross Pointe Auto won BBB Amarillo’s Torch Awards competition in June before receiving the BBB International Torch Awards for Ethics.