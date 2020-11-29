Local business talks about the impact of Small Business Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — November 28th was Small Business Saturday, a day that encourages holiday shoppers to visit local small businesses.

Ray Wilson, the owner of High Fidelity Records located inside The Nat on Sixth Street said all types of people come into the store from serious collectors to people just getting into vinyl.

Wilson said COVID-19 has changed the way he does business.

Now, he makes sure everyone is socially distanced and asks all customers to wear masks. He said he tries to keep things sanitized and wiped down in the store, and keeps an eye on the case numbers in the community to help keep customers safe.

“COVID has been a challenge, but it is something that we’re all striving to overcome, pay attention to and be respectful of what’s going on around us,” said Wilson.

Wilson said small business owners are fighters, especially during these difficult times.

Wilson said the best thing you can do to support a small business, is if you can buy a product at a local business then a big box or chain store, that helps support those mom and pop shops.

Wilson said vinyl records are quite popular during the pandemic, and you can find them at his store. You can visit their website by clicking the following link.