Local Burmese community protest military coup in Myanmar

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Over at Amarillo City Hall Sunday, close to 200 members of the local Myanmar community gathered to show support for Aung San Suu Kyi and the National League for Democracy.

Suu Kyi’s party captured 396 out of 476 seats in the combined lower and upper houses of Parliament in the November polls, but the military holds 25% of the total seats under the 2008 military-drafted constitution and several key ministerial positions are also reserved for military appointees.

The military, known as the Tatmadaw, charged that there was massive voting fraud in the election, though it has failed to provide proof.

At Sunday’s protest, the members of the local Myanmar community were asking for three specific things:

The military release President Win Myint and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

That democracy be restored, and

The United States and the world to do all they can to help.

The protesters said they aim to show support and spread awareness for Myanmar’s pathway to democracy.

Min Aung, a local leader in the community said letting their voices be heard in Amarillo is important because many of them are originally from Myanmar.

“We want the international community to get what is happening in Burma now. They took the power from the democratic government in a coup, so this is what we want. We want the United States to do their best to pressure the Burmese military regime,” said Aung.

According to the government agency in charge of air travel in the country, all passenger flights in Myanmar have been suspended following the military coup said the Associated Press.

Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres told the Associated Press Friday that the United Nations will do everything it can to unite the international community and create conditions for the military coup in Myanmar to be reversed.

President Joe Biden threatened new sanctions on Myanmar after its military coup calling it quote…“a direct assault on the country’s transition to democracy and rule of law,” according to the Associated Press.