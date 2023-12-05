AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lace ’em up 806! Roy Martinez is one of four local boxers heading to Olympic trials.

“I started boxing in my garage,” said Martinez, a 2021 graduate of Palo Duro High School. “To be able to fight in this national tournament is is crazy, man.”

The 20-year-old will head to trials in Louisiana with three other local fighters: Javier Meza, Isaac Obando and Servein Portillo.

Martinez said he aspires to go pro in the sport of boxing and told KAMR Local 4 News that he’s coming for that number one spot.

“Every day, I’m running in the morning. I run at Thompson Park daily man. I love running so it’s like perfect for me. Some people don’t, but I like it,” he said.

Martinez has been boxing for nearly five years, racking up a 14-3 record and plenty of accolades in that time frame.

“I went to Golden Gloves this year and I won a regional tournament,” he emphasized. “In June, I went to the national tournament in Lubbock, and I made it to the semifinal. Came up short, but I took the loss on the chin and learned.”

Martinez told MyHighPlains.com that competing in the Olympic trials is the next step in his journey of turning pro by his 22nd birthday.

“I don’t really take a loss as a loss, I learn from it, and that’s where I think I grow, and I separate myself from other people. I learn and I keep going,” he told us.

But Martinez, in his humble and laid back demeanor, is quick to give the credit to his mentor and coach, Nieves Portillo.

“He’s more than coach to me. He’s been like that father figure for me and man, whenever I felt like I had nothing, he was there for me and the clothes was right there too, and this is, like, family to me,” he expressed.

Inspiration and elevation, one punch at a time.