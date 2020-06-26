Local bars react to Governor Abbott ordering Texas bars to close again

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Governor’s order forcing some bars and similar establishments to close. It’s for those who receive more than 51 percent of their sales from alcoholic drinks.

As of Thursday, Texas is reporting more than 131,000 cases of COVID-19. The Texas Panhandle is averaging 5,000 new cases per day, while the case rate has doubled for Dallas, Tarrant, Collin, and Denton Counties.

Bars and similar businesses may remain open for delivery and take-out, including for alcoholic beverages, as authorized by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

Flip Edwards, General Manager of Amarillo Slims Pool Palace talked about how this new executive order will affect business.

“Us not being able to operate when a restaurants next to me can do the exact same thing that I can’t do because there percentage of what they sale, it’s not fair,” said Edwards.

Restaurants may remain open for dine-in service, but not to exceed 50% of total capacity, beginning Monday.

Another addition to Governor Abbott’s executive order today was that outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people must be approved by local governments, with certain exceptions.

On Thursday, Governor Abbott announced the state was putting a pause on any future reopening plans, though none were scheduled and the announcement did not affect businesses that were already allowed to reopen. He also suspended all elective surgeries to open room up at hospitals in four major counties.

