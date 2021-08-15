Local barbershop partners with Mission of Amarillo for back to school backpack and shoe drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Faded Skin Barber Shop owner Malik Williams is all about giving back to the community.

He said that’s the biggest reason he partnered with Mission Amarillo for a back to school backpack and shoe drive.

“Just trying to give back,” he said. “We saw there was a need for it and jumped on it.”

The barber shop was already in the midst of preparing their backpack drive, with over 120 backpacks filled with pens, pencils, notebooks and other classroom items for area kids. But Williams said partnering with Mission Amarillo’s ongoing shoe drive, allowed for both sides to have a bigger impact.

“We like to help out, that’s why we partnered with Mission of Amarillo with their shoe drive for back to school,” he said. “We already have our own thing with our backpacks, so what better way to give back than to link up with somebody else and join in with them, give back to their organization and help out as much as we can? So we saw that they had something going on and we jumped on it, and they were obliged.”

There’s a few ways you can donate to both drives. You can drop off back to school items at the shop located in the Westgate Mall Food Court. There’s also a tree set up inside the shop with cards with shoe information on them. You can simply pick a card, and purchase the shoe. Williams said while its been amazing to give back to the community at such a critical time, they’re just getting started.

“This is just the beginning, Thanksgiving is coming, Christmas is coming, so we’re trying to give back at least for every big holiday,” he said. “Even when things aren’t going on, we’re going to try to make things happen for the city of Amarillo.”

For more information, you can contact Faded Skin Barber Shop at (806) 803-0170 or on Facebook. Mission Amarillo can be reached here.