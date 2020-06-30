Local bar owners hold protest at city hall

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today at Amarillo City Hall, local bar owners and employees got together and protested Governor Greg Abbott’s order to close bars last Friday. A few hundred people attended today’s protest at city hall.

They’re speaking out against the governor’s decision to close an establishment that receives 51 percent or more of their sales through liquor.

Barret Carter, the owner of Coconutz, said it’s important to have this protest to let their voices be heard.

Carter said that he wants to get the message out that what Governor Abbott did was wrong and for local leaders to stand up and do something. Carter said that Governor Abbott has not set a time for bars to reopen.

“As long as my business is shut down, I’m not making any money. If my business is not making any money, I’m not making money, my employees aren’t making money and that’s it,” said Carter.

Carter said he plans on protesting every week until his bar is reopened.

Another bar owner, Cameron Munger said its all about fairness. He said you can go out any night and see people out. So for them to be the only ones forced to close, it makes them feel like the governor’s decision is not fair.

The Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance said they plan to file a lawsuit against the State of Texas to contest new bar closure orders amid rising coronavirus cases.

