Local bakery makes cookies supporting Black Lives Matter movement

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can find cookies of all colors, shapes, and sizes in The Eatery on Route 66, and one of the bakery’s most recent creations is sending a message of support.

“Right now at this time there are so many voices saying the same thing that we don’t really have an option to not listen anymore. We don’t have the option to sweep this under the rug and say it’s not important. As more and more voices are added to the cause that’s when changes happen,” Shanice Anderson, Owner of The Eatery at Route 66, explained.

Anderson said she came up with idea after seeing the many protests calling for justice and unity after the death of George Floyd.

“At this time I was thinking about this man that died and the other men that stood and watched it happen, and how many times where I’ve been in a situation where I’ve been an uncomfortable bystander where I’m hearing people say things that they shouldn’t,” Anderson said.

With the support of her family and customers, Anderson said she hopes to start a conversation.

“Most people are for them. Most people think they’re necessary. People are acting this way and they shouldn’t. people are dying for no reason and it’s not ok,” Codie Williams, Anderson’s sister said.

These cookies may not change the world overnight but the owner says it is a start.

“If we keep standing together and keep talking about it then we can make those changes,” Anderson said.

Proceeds from those specific cookies go toward the Amarillo NAACP.

