Local automotive experts give tips on how to winterize your vehicle

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanksgiving is just days away and Christmas is not far behind it and the holiday season brings with it, winter weather.

Almost every panhandle resident and probably across the state, will tell you the weather here is unpredictable.

“It’s 93 one day and then the next day it’s 33 when you get up in the morning so it definitely sneaks up on you,” said Robert Morton, Panhandle Eurotech Automotive Owner.

That is why it is important to have your vehicle winter ready as we are now in the holiday season.

Morton says there is a number of things to keep an eye out on now that winter weather has arrived, such as your tires.

“Look at the tread, make sure you got plenty of tread. If everything is just smooth all the way across you definitely need to get them replaced. Whenever they get slick, wide tires don’t do good on the ice and snow, skinny tires do,” said Morton.

Windshield wipers need to be checked too.

“Whenever you get up in the morning, you got stuff on your windshield. It needs to get cleared,” said Morton.

Morton also said to keep an eye out on your defrost.

“Defrost is the most important thing in your heating system. It’s the one thing in the car that where every time you shut the car off, it always defaults back to defrost in case something happens while the car is off. That way you can always get some air on that windshield. It’s kind of a safety factor that they have,” said Morton.

The one part that Morton said people tend to forget about the most when it comes to winterizing your vehicle.

“The battery is probably the number one thing that people don’t think about because you get in it everyday. It starts up with plenty of power. Everything works right and then it could be a couple years old. People don’t even think about it, so they get up on that cold morning and their battery is completely gone,” said Morton.

According to AAA, a little less than 48 million people will travel by automobile this year for the holidays, which AAA said is a little over a 4% percent drop compared to last year because of health concerns due to COVID-19.