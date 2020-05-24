Local attorney Steven Denny appointed chair of State Bar of Texas Jury Service Committee

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo attorney, Steven Denny, was appointed as chair of the State Bar of Texas Jury Committee.

The appointment was confirmed by the Board of Directors on April 17, 2020, for the term to begin after the State Bar Annual meeting in June.

Denny has experience in the judicial system, practicing law as both a prosecutor and defense attorney, and has also trained defense attorneys, prosecutors, Afghan judges, and police officers in Afghanistan as a Justice Advisor for the Department of State.

Denny has also been apart of a subcommittee exploring and establishing a “Juror’s Bill of Rights.”

Denny said, “I am honored to be chosen to lead this committee which impacts jurors throughout the state. In the next year, it is critical to recognize the safety and concerns of jurors as we attempt to re-open the court system. As a first responder and EMT, I have had extensive contact with people possibly suffering from COVID-19 and have received daily briefings from our local Incident Command System. That will give me a deeper insight on how to safely get our judicial system running again.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: