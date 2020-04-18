Local attorney and business adviser offering online financial advice

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — COVID-19 has a lot of people struggling financially, even with the government’s stimulus check. With so many people looking for help, a local lawyer has begun offering his financial advice online.

Dennis Boren is an attorney in Amarillo, who has practiced insolvency and bankruptcy law for around 30 years.

Now, Boren is trying to spread his knowledge online for those in the area, on how to stay financially afloat during this hard time. Boren knows for many, a stimulus check won’t be enough.

Boren said, “This is just a dramatic sudden shift, and people are just not knowing what to do. Thankfully, there are some that are working and everything’s ok. But, there are others that are on the edge, and a stimulus check isn’t going to fix it.”

Boren has a youtube page, where he has a video that gives insight into how to approach using credit cards, loans and debt in general, which can be useful during this time.

If you would like to contact Dennis Boren, you can reach his law office at 806-206-8180.

