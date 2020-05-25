Local assisted living facility using contact tracing band to decrease spread of COVID-19



AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A contact tracing band called Care Predict is helping seniors in assisted living facilities stay safe.

“There is an app function of it that we can use on our day to day stuff specifically my care team and that’s what tracks if the internal resident needs help because the care predict band is also how they indicate they need help,” Joe Walter, Executive Director at The legacy of Town Square, explained.

The Legacy of Town Square said they are using this device to help keep the spread of COVID-19 out of their center and away from residents and staff.

“If we ever had a positive corona case in a team member or resident which we haven’t had up to this point, but theoretically if we if we can trace their contacts with extreme accuracy and we can do it really quickly as well,” Walter said.

The band is able to see each person’s location during the day while staying at the facility. It can also see who they were in contact with.

“I got a call from on of my team members she was extremely sick and some of the symptoms were combatable with coronavirus but as soon as I got off the phone with her I ran the contact information report. I had a plan for who couldn’t come in to work and I was able to get my staff mobilized to cover that instantaneously,” Walter stated.

Gerald Wilmink, Chief Business Officer at Care Predict said right now every minute matters.

“We’ve seen over 30,000 deaths so they’re incredibly vulnerable. We’re honored to have this in place for or customers so they can stop the spread within these communities,” Wilmink said.

