Local art teacher draws caricatures for Class of 2020

AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Some say art is a form of expression.

“For about 13 years or so, I was doing caricatures and it was concession where I would take a booth to different events and things like that. It was always my favorite things to do, and right when my daughter was born we went ahead and stopped at that point, and I really hadn’t got back into it, and kind of hoped to one day but I never really did it,” said Perryton Jr. High School Art Teacher, Scott Cummins.

The pandemic gave Cummins the perfect opportunity to express himself again.

“I guess like pretty much every other town, we got graduates that kind of got the rug pulled out from under them just right here at the last minute with all this stuff they were looking forward to,” said Cummins.

This time, that expression came in the form of gratitude for the Perryton High School seniors.

“I was just kind of inspired by that to go ahead and do something cause I’m not going to be much help getting a prom ready,” said Cummins.

Cummins took his talents to Facebook, creating caricatures of over 100 graduating seniors.

“That was doing them on Facebook livestream. That’s the first time I’d did that. People are enjoying it so that certainly gives me the energy to keep doing it. I think I’ve done about 112,” said Cummins.

In return, his gift to the grads has rewarded him a renewed hobby.

“After I stopped for a while, I certainly missed drawing the portraits but I didn’t miss, you know, the hassle and the traveling around so I would certainly be interested in experimenting with it on Facebook,” said Cummins.

Perryton ISD is hosting an in-person graduation ceremony Saturday, May 30, for its Class of 2020. The district said there will be restrictions in place to keep everyone safe.

