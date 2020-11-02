Local Amarillo woman talks about her fight with COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local woman fighting coronavirus right here in Amarillo. We share her experience with the virus, as she is unable to physically speak since it causes her pain and makes her cough.

On Wednesday and into Thursday, Danica Hannah started to feel sick. She thought it was a sinus infection. By Friday, she thought it was the flu and made an appointment with her doctor. Her boss encouraged her to take a COVID test first, which came back positive.

Hannah said she was upset because she had been so careful, sanitizing, and wearing a clean mask everywhere.

She said as the days have gone on her symptoms have gotten increasingly worse. Chills alternating with feeling very hot, random aches and pains, and feeling dizzy and losing taste and smell.

Hannah said everyone in our community needs to wear a mask, sanitize, and social distance. She said she’s worried about passing it on to her husband who is a life-long type 1 diabetic, and son who was premature and has asthma.

Hannah said we must care about each other and protect each other, and it is not living in fear to stop the spread of a virus.

Hannah said the outreach from family, coworkers, and neighbors has been phenomenal. She said they have covered her family in prayer, and have offered to bring them anything they need.

Hannah said she knows we can pull together and slow the spread of this virus.

