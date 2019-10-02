Local airports to get money from Airport Improvement Program grant

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — The United States Department of Transportation is providing grants to numerous airports, including some in our area.

The money comes from the Airport Improvement Program grant.

Portales Municipal Airport will get about $3 million for runway reconstruction.

Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport will get about $271,000 for taxiway reconstruction.

Airports in Tucumcari, Hooker, Guymon, and Clayton are also getting grant money.

