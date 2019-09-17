Local agriculture officials offer tips on preventing wildfires from damaging crops

Dr. Tim Steffens with Texas A&M Agrilife says that in the spring, a lot of grass and in some cases weeds grew here in the panhandle because of the rain that fell.

But ever since then, it’s been dry, making a large crop of really dry fuels, thus a high wildfire threat.

Steffens says that blading or disking in fire breaks around the perimeter of properties or between pastures should prevent the lower intensity fires from spreading.



Steffens also says that blading or disking won’t work as well it comes to the high-intensity wind driven fires, but they do provide a place where you can go and put in a back fire and combat it later.



“We’re not into the bad fire season just yet so it is very likely that we’re going to get some wildfires. The amount of preparedness we have will determine how well we do in keeping those from being catastrophic fires,” said Steffens.

Other tips that Steffens says could prevent fires from being catastrophic include not stacking firewood right up against your home or structures and keeping weeds from blowing up into fence lines and windbreaks.

For a look at the counties that are under a burn ban here in the panhandle, you can click on this link: https://tfsweb.tamu.edu/TexasBurnBans/