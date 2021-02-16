Local 8th grader educates peers on black history through literacy project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) It’s day 16 into Black History Month and eighth grader, Rashar Steward, is going strong in his mission to educate as many people in the panhandle about historical figures and events.

As a student ambassador for the national non-profit Leaders Readers Network , Steward is also continuing his “Black is Beautiful Project”.

“I just like helping others gain knowledge about thing we do not know especially black history because that’s really not taught in school,” Steward said.

Every day during Black History Month Steward has recorded himself reading a book highlighting historical events or figures.

“We pride ourselves on literacy so I thought the best way from him to do that is through books,” Steward’s mother, Deetress Peoples, said.

Steward has also enlisted teachers, friends and family to join in. This isn’t the first time Steward has promoted his “Black is Beautiful” project in hopes of putting more diverse books in area classrooms.

Back in November Steward ran laps around the Square in Canyon every time someone donated to the cause. This month, he’s brewing up something special with Palace Coffee Company.

“They have what you call a cause drink every cause drink you buy a $1 dollar goes to Leaders Reader’s Network,” Peoples said.

As much as Steward loves to help others learn about black history, he has also learned a lot from his own project.

“It changes my mindset and the way I look at things,” Steward added.

Click here to learn more about the project.