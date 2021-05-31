Llano Cemetery to host Memorial Day Ceremony today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Llano Cemetery will host a Memorial Day Ceremony to honor the veterans who have served our country today, May 31 beginning at 10 a.m., according to a press release from Llano Cemetery.

The featured speaker will be Congressman Ronny Jackson, Texas’s 13th Congressional District, and the release stated that this year will include the Avenue of Flags, raising of 42 flags from loving families who are not able to participate last year and families who have donated over the past year.

Llano Cemetery will honor Mark N. Blankenship, Executive Director of Llano Cemetery for the past eight years, who died from COVID-19, according to the release. Mr. Blankenship will be honored at the beginning of the Avenue of Flags after he started the Avenue of Flags at Llano Cemetery.

The ceremony will be located at Poppy Field, north of the Pantheon Mausoleum with the Blue Sky Flight Flyover.



