Llano Cemetery to honor veterans in Memorial Day Ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Monday, May 31 is Memorial Day and Llano Cemetery will be hosting a ceremony to honor U.S. Military Veterans, cemetery officials said.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at Poppy Field north of the Pantheon Mausolem. Llano official added that the service will feature the Blue Sky Honor Flight Flyover, and The Avenue of Flags.

Event officials explained that 42 new flags will be included in The Avenue of Flags, which began in 2014, and will honor more than 190 Veterans.

According to Llano officials, Mark N. Blankenship, former Executive Director of Llano Cemetery, who passed away from complications of COVID-19, will be honored during the ceremony.

Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13), event organizers said, will be the Distinguished Speaker of the service.