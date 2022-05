AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the National Enforcement Officers Memorial, Llano East Cemetery is set to host a Law Enforcement Wreath Laying Ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, which will honor law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

via National Enforcement Officers Memorial

The release detailed that family survivors, co-workers, and friends are invited to the ceremony at the Llano East Ceremony-Field of Honor entrance.