AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As announced by the agency, the Llano Cemetery is expected to hold its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday at 10 a.m. at its location at 2900 S. Hayes St.

According to the cemetery, its memorial ceremony is intended to remember and honor those that have given their lives in service to the United States. Expected to be held outdoors, the service is planned to include a performance by the Caprock High School JROTC and Cannon Salute by the First Texas Light Artillery. The service will also begin with an aerial flyover by the West Texas Warbirds Flight.

This event follows the wreath-laying ceremony held on the Llano Cemetery grounds by the Amarillo Police Department earlier in May, as well as the Llano Cemetery Annual Clean Up Day and Blood Drive on May 22.