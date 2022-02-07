AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Regrets, wishing we could’ve done things differently can stick with many people all the way to their last few days on earth.

Trent Tanaro serves as the spiritual care team leader at BSA Hospice of the Southwest.

A big part of his job includes sitting down and talking with people who are in the final moments of their life.

A topic that comes up most of the times is regrets.

“We don’t really solve the issue. We want to listen to them about where they’re at and if they ask us for any particular solutions or answers. We’ll share those things but mostly it’s asking questions and getting them to talk about it and think about it and usually that kind of helps,” said Tanaro.

So what are the most common regrets that Tanaro encounters?

“They regret not spending time with their family or they regret not doing things differently than they did. It’s strange that it’s hardly ever with their career or the job. It’s always with family or of course in my position, I hear conversations about God and regrets of being a better Christian or a better this or that,” said Tanaro.

“Regret is an emotion that we feel over past behaviors. I often educate clients on regret isn’t always a bad thing,” said Kristen Barrick, Licensed Therapist.

Barrick says regret can actually be a healthy negative emotion.

“We don’t want to see guilt and shame but regret is something that can lead us to positive changes. Guilt and shame lead us to beat ourselves up. Regret leads us to want to make a difference, maybe go back and fix something we did wrong,” said Barrick.

Barrick says regrets can also be a positive.

“Even if you’re at the end of your life, you’re still there. You still have time. It’s not too late to make the phone call or to make the amends with somebody,” said Barrick.

In dealing with those in their final moments, Tanaro shares the advice that he’s learned from them.

“Spend more time with family, stop and take an inventory of your life at perhaps any point in your life. It could be 15 years old, 20 years old, 30 years old, 60, 70, 80. Pause once in a while, what are you doing with the people around you, with family, those you love,” said Barrick.