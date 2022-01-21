Livestock drought assistance deadline looms for Potter, Armstrong Counties

Biologist Jude Smith looks over a nearly dry spring at the Muleshoe National Wildlife Refuge outside Muleshoe, Texas, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The spring is fed by the Ogallala Aquifer, which is becoming depleted because of irrigation and drought. (AP Photo/Mark Rogers)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Livestock producers in Potter and Armstrong Counties that saw grazing losses in 2021 due to drought were reminded to report the loss and enroll in the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) by Jan. 30.

According to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA), the LFP offers compensation to eligible livestock producers who suffered grazing losses because of drought on privately owned or leased land, or fire on federally-managed land.

Producers in Potter County, said the USDA, are eligible to apply for 2021 LFP benefits on native and improved pastures. Armstrong County producers are eligible to apply for small grain, native pasture, and improved pasture losses. The Potter/Armstrong County FSA Office can be contacted regarding questions for the eligibility of specific forage crops.

“Prolonged drought conditions have created a need for livestock disaster assistance programs in Potter/Armstrong County,” said Potter/Armstrong County USDA FSA Executive Director Adam Acker, “I encourage all affected livestock producers to contact the Potter/Armstrong County FSA Office to schedule an appointment to enroll in the program before the Jan. 30 deadline.”

In order to pursue coverage for losses that occurred through 2021, livestock producers must complete the LFP application and required supporting documentation by Jan. 30. However, producers who already have appointments scheduled require no extra action to meet the deadline.

Eligible livestock includes, according to the FSA:

alpacas

beef cattle

buffalo

beefalo

dairy cattle

deer

elk

emus

equine

goats

llamas

poultry

reindeer

sheep

swine

More about FSA disaster assistance programs can be found here, or by contacting the Potter/Armstrong County FSA Office at 806-468-8600 ext. 2. Visit here to find a local FSA office.