THIS MORNING: Wildfire blazes, officials responding near River Road Wastewater Plant

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – A large wildfire began Friday morning on Reclamation Plant Road, near the River Road Wastewater Plant, and drew multiple emergency crews to respond.

As seen to MyHighPlains.com staff at the site, flames lit up the field along the north side of Reclamation Road and, as of 6 a.m. Friday, numerous crews appeared to be making efforts to extinguish the fire. At least one vehicle with hazard lights also appeared to be pulled over by the road.

According to MyHighPlains.com staff, it appeared that Potter County Fire Rescue responders and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on scene.

Elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected for the SW and central TX panhandle today. Please limit outdoor activities that could create sparks and other ignition sources for wild fires. pic.twitter.com/u76oafKsa9 — Randall County FD (@RandallCountyFD) December 30, 2021

The blaze comes in the wake of what the Randall County Fire Department called “critical fire weather conditions” Thursday. Winter weather advisories are also in place for much of the High Plains going into the weekend.