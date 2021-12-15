LIVE UPDATES: Wednesday power outages on the High Plains

Panhandle ISD closes, dismisses students after power outage

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Panhandle Independent School District confirmed with MyHighPlains.com that classes were dismissed Wednesday morning after power outages impacted school facilities.

During the regular Wednesday school day, after students were dismissed, Panhandle High School updated its exam schedule for Thursday and Friday:

Thursday 3rd – 7:57 – 9:00 6th – 9:30 – 10:30 4th – 11:30 – 12:30 7th – 1:30 – 2:30

Friday 1st – 7:57 – 9:00 5th – 9:30 – 10:30 8th – 11:00 – 12:00



High Plains officials warned previously regarding the impacts of critically harsh winds due for the area Wednesday, triggering a “Red Flag” warning for many counties.

Grassfire on McCormick Road ‘under control’, power outage imapacts area

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Randall County Fire Department reported that the grassfire in the 2300 block of McCormick Road has been brought under control.

Further reports from the area through the Randall County Sheriff’s Department said that a power line has been downed in the same area, and advised travelers to be cautious.

Thousands impacted as power outages hit the High Plains

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As of 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Xcel Energy Outage Map showed that over 2,390 customers across the High Plains were impacted by dozens of power outages. Many incidents including outages, accidents, road closures, and grassfires were credited by officials to the extreme winds.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.