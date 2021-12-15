LIVE UPDATES: Tracking Wednesday’s Road Closures, accidents

U.S. 385 Northbound closed because of fire

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office are reporting that U.S. 385 northbound at the Boys Ranch Pit is closed because of a fire.

Officials are reporting that the road is closed because of Wednesday’s fire south of Channing near the Hartley County and Oldham County line. Officials with the Hartley County Sheriff’s Office said the fire started near a gravel pit. MyHighPlains.com has no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

Officials with the Oldham County Sheriff’s Office are asking for individuals to avoid the area.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, “zero visibility” resulted in US 87 between Hartley and Dalhart being shut down.

Officials further reported that at least two semi-trucks had been overturned by noon Wednesday, including one on US 287 and one of I-40 West.

Current road closures and conditions can be viewed through the Texas Department of Transportation.

Another ‘high profile’ vehicle turns over near Grenville

UNION COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office reported that “another” high-profile vehicle joined the slew that has been overturned by Wednesday’s extremely high winds, this time on Highway 64/87 near mile 405.

via Union County Sheriff’s Office

