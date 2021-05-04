AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Stay up-to-date with the Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon today (May 4) with Jason Britsch and Ally Coscetti from Today In Amarillo.
Donate to the Children’s Miracle Network here.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- LIVE UPDATES: Children’s Miracle Network Mediathon
- McDonald’s giving away free McFlurries over ‘misunderstood’ spoon
- “May the Fourth be with you,” Star Wars Day celebrates “The Force”
- Crime of the Week: Amarillo Crime Stoppers searching for auto burglary, credit card abuse suspect
- Chef Ron celebrates Cinco de Mayo early