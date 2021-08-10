Little Texas for TEXAS concert aims to support Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Little Texas is set to perform outside of the First United Bank Center in Canyon on Aug. 27, opening with local favorites Noah Jenda at 6:30 p.m. According to the TEXAS Outdoor Musical team, the proceeds from the concert will support the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation (TPHF) and the musical.

As described by the TEXAS team, “Little Texas shook up the country music world during the “Young Country” movement of the early ‘90s. Since then, fans bought 7 million of their albums, critic awarded them 3 Grammy nominations, and honors from both the Academy of Country Music (Vocal Group Of The Year) and the Country Music Association (Album Of The Year).”

The team said that attending the concert will be an exciting way to support the TPHF and the musical’s 56th season. The top two sponsorship levels “will get the chance to participate in a VIP Reception and get the chance to talk to the members of Little Texas. For all three sponsorship levels, during the concert you get VIP seating, access to more hors d’oeuvres, and an open beer bar as long as the concert is going.”

“This concert is a unique and fun way to support a musical that many in our area know and love. What a great connection between GOD Bless TEXAS the song and our Outdoor Musical. We hope the community will come out that night and support the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation,” said Stephanie Price, Associate Director of Marketing for Texas Outdoor Musical.

Tickets are available here, as well as extra information.

Little Texas for TEXAS Concert Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 27 6 p.m. – Seating outside of the First United Bank Center starts 6:30 p.m. – Noah Jenda opens 8 p.m. – Little Texas performs



General Admission Prices: