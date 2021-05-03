Little Bee’s Playhouse hosting a children’s book drive benefiting Storybridge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Little Bee’s Playhouse is hosting a children’s book drive benefitting Storybridge, it is happening through the end of the week.

Little Bee’s Playhouse owner Kathy Lopez, said the book drive was inspired by her daughters have benefitted from Storybridge at their schools.

Lopez said that she enjoys educating people on Storybridge and what their mission is.

“I’m so excited because its a great organization and I’m so excited to let people know what Storybridge does here in Amarillo,” said Lopez.

All families that bring in new or gently used children’s books to donate will receive $5 off their total admission price.

Hours available to drop off books are between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Storybridge representative will be on site Friday for story time.