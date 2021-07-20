Literacy Institute conference begins, offers new methods for K-12 teachers

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Tuesday, July 20, and Wednesday, July 21, the Region 16 Education Service Center will host its 25th Literacy Institute conference for teachers across the Panhandle.

According to Region 16, the conference will offer new methods of educating students to Panhandle teachers, and run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Region 16 Bell Street campus.

“Participants at the 2021 literacy institute will be motivated and inspired by literacy experts Matt de la Pea, the New York Times bestselling Newbery Medal winning author, and Renee Houser, literacy consultant and co-author of the “What Do I Teach Readers Tomorrow” series.” said Region 16, “The conference will include many learning opportunities through a variety of breakout sessions provided by area educators, a large venue of vendors, and food trucks for a fun, unique conference experience.”