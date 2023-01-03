LIPSCOMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Lipscomb County is mourning the loss of Sheriff John Worthington with the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office honoring him in a Facebook post on Monday.

“The Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office extends our condolences to the family of Sheriff John Worthington of Lipscomb County after his passing,” read the post, “Sheriff Worthington was a good man, who served his Country and Citizens well. He will be greatly missed.”

A cause of death has not been reported at this time.