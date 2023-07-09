LIPSCOMB COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Lipscomb County Courthouse announced that they are currently without phone and internet.
According to a Lipscomb County Courthouse Facebook post, this is due to high winds Friday night in Lipscomb. Officials said they are working with their carrier to fix the issue.
Officials said the Sheriff’s office has service to handle emergencies.
This is a developing story. MyHighPlains.com will update this article as new information becomes available.
