LIPSCOMB, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the wake of years of prolonged drought in the Texas Panhandle and High Plains region, the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service said its Sept. 7 beef conference will have a focus on recovery strategies and rebuilding herds for area ranchers.

According to released details about the event, the Northeast Texas Panhandle Beef Conference will be held on Sept. 7 at the Wolf Creek Heritage Museum in Lipscomb. The conference is expected to begin at 1:30 p.m. and cost $10 for registration, payable at the door.

“After several years of drought and selling off some or all of their livestock, area ranchers need to prepare for rebuilding their herds,” said J.R. Sprague, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Lipscomb County. “Our speakers will talk about the best time to restock as well as the options for purchasing new females.”

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, from 2021 up through the start of summer in 2023, drought conditions gripped the Texas Panhandle and High Plains area. By the height of summer 2022, not only had the drought exacerbated destructive wildfire conditions but also left agricultural producers with a devastating lack of food and water for livestock. Many local ranchers were faced with either culling herds or sending them to market earlier than expected as the costs of hay, cubes, pellets, and protein sources more than doubled.

With drought conditions improving around the High Plains and agricultural work continuing, organizers said that the beef conference agenda will include topics and speakers such as:

Jason Smith, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Amarillo When to Restock After the Drought Buying Replacements: Cows or Heifers? Raising Replacement Heifers

DeDe Jones, AgriLife Extension risk management specialist, Amarillo Economics of Buying Replacement Cows or Heifers Economics of Raising Replacement Heifers



More information about the conference or the AgriLife Extension Service can be found by calling the involved county offices:

Lipscomb County – 806-862-4601

Hemphill County – 806-323-9114

Hansford County – 806-659-4130

Ochiltree County – 806-435-4501

Roberts County – 806-868-3191