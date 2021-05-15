Lions SPUR Club hosting Spring Fling “Disaster Relief” fundraiser this evening

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Lions SPUR Club of the Texas Panhandle is hosting The Spring Fling “Disaster Relief” fundraiser today at 5:30 p.m. Event officials said it will take place at the Cornerstone Ranch Event Center, located at 1901 Cement County Rd., Amarillo, TX 79124.

According to a release from the Lions Club, the event goes to benefit the Lions Alert program, which has set a goal of $150,000 to help the community prepare for wildfires, tornadoes and other natural disasters.



The event will feature opening ceremonies, an invocation, presentation of colors by the Amarillo Firefighters Pipes and Drums. Event organizers added that guest speakers will include AFD Firefighter Randy Johnson, Amarillo Police Chief Martin Birkenfeld, Lions District Governor Henry Wyckoff and the VFW Commander. Entertainment will include music by the Buster Bledsoe Band and Hors D’oeuvres will be provided by area restaurants.



Lions Club officials said the public is welcomed to attend and entry price at the door is $50 per couple.





